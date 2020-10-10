FLIP (FLP) Price Up 32.2% Over Last Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $302,573.69 and approximately $440.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00251559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.03 or 0.01513176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00157358 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.