FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. BofA Securities started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

XPeng stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

