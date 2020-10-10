FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 326.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 2,511.1% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 198.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $5,557,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BYND opened at $194.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,436.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

