FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ALT opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.