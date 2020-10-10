FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $104,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of HGV opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

