FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4,483.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $522,690,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,221,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

