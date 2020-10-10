FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $120,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,920,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

