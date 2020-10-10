FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $205,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after purchasing an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $349,424,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,515.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,532.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,421.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,030.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

