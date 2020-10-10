FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of NeuBase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBSE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

NBSE opened at $8.40 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

