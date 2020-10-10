FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Docusign by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Docusign by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $225.60 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -199.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.