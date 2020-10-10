FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GameStop by 223.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 964.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 191,052 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth about $1,755,000.

NYSE:GME opened at $12.02 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $783.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

