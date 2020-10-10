FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAN opened at $25.70 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $29.96.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

