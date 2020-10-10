FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 119.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Kroger by 50.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $528,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,019.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,434. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

