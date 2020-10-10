FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.09. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $14,894,281.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,700.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $49,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock worth $19,537,609 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

