FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 553,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 19.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,747,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Carnival by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Carnival by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,997,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,908,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL opened at $15.69 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

