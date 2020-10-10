FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $96,000 Position in FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,605,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FORTRESS VALUE /SH in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH during the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FORTRESS VALUE /SH during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FORTRESS VALUE /SH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FVAC opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92. FORTRESS VALUE /SH has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

About FORTRESS VALUE /SH

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for FORTRESS VALUE /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORTRESS VALUE /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.