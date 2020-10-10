FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,003,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,441 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $388.65 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

