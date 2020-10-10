Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,783 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,714% compared to the average volume of 170 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after buying an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 638.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

