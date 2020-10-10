FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) Trading 10% Higher

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.37. 1,570,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,410,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Get FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 80.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.