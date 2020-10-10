Franks International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) shares traded up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.83. 629,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 872,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $391.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franks International NV will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Franks International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franks International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

