FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 452280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

FSKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.61 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

