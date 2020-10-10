Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.82

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €45.82 ($53.91) and last traded at €45.28 ($53.27), with a volume of 145495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €45.66 ($53.72).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.