FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ag Growth International Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of AFN opened at C$28.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$15.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.07.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.78 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total transaction of C$1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,167 shares in the company, valued at C$969,487.35. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$267,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,551,706. Insiders have sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491 over the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

