FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.84.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 312.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,499,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,963,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,342,000 after acquiring an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,154,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

