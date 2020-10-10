FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.16.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $124.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,854,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.