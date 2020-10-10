FY2020 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

NYSE:JPM opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $308.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

