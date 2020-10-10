FY2020 EPS Estimates for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Cut by B.Riley Securit

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TTM Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 5th. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Crawford now expects that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

TTMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.83. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,074,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

