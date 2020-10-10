FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Tobacco Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Tobacco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Tobacco Group stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Imperial Tobacco Group Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

