FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $17.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.71. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.38.

AMGN opened at $236.70 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

