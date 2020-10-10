FY2022 EPS Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Increased by Analyst

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invesco in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 468.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

