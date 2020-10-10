FY2022 EPS Estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SONVY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

SONVY opened at $53.54 on Thursday. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.76.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

