FY2024 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BHP Group by 526.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

