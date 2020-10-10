GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

GLPEY opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.83.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, analysts expect that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

