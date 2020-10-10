General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GE. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a fair value rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.08.

General Electric stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.3% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

