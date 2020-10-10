Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on November 13th

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GEL stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $598.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.54.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($2.71). Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

