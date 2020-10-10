Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.85 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

