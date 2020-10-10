GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Down 5.4%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 914,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,012,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

GNMK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. On average, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $71,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,305 shares of company stock worth $4,824,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

