GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

GLNCY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.