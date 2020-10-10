Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

