Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 2,126 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,164 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $215.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.39. The company has a market cap of $1,633.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

