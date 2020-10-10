Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $339.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.01. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

