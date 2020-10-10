Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,284,000 after purchasing an additional 101,488 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,137,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,155,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $220.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $222.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

