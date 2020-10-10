Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $550.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $513.93 and a 200-day moving average of $390.00. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $500.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,473.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

