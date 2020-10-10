Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $669,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,042,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,537,000 after acquiring an additional 304,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 719,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 324,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 227,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,026 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

