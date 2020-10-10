Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $780,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,087,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $78.88 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

