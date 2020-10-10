Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $832,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock worth $8,281,552. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $390.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.24 and its 200-day moving average is $381.51. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.50 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $446.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.27.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

