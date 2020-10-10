Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

