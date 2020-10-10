Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $295,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $158.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $159.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

