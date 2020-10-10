Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after buying an additional 3,632,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,872 shares of company stock valued at $31,950,598 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

