Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

